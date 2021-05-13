BARRIE, ONT. -- A drive home took a “surreal” turn when a Tiny Township man's pit stop turned into a $5 million jackpot.

George Barber, a self-employed designer, was on his way home when he stopped at the store to check his tickets. "I saw the winning amount on the self-ticket checker and thought there was something wrong, so I had the cashier check for me," he said.

Barber immediately set out for home to tell his family about the windfall.

The married father of one said he picked the winning numbers at random.

Barber said he plans to eventually take a vacation, do some home renovations and donate to some favourite charities.

The winning Lotto Max ticket was purchased at the Circle K on William Street in Midland.