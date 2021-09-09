Tiny Township man found safe
A Tiny Township who disappeared after getting into a cab and heading to Midland on Saturday has been found.
Police issued a release on Thursday morning appealing for help from the public to locate the missing man.
By Thursday evening, provincial police said he had been reunited with friends.
"Investigators wish to thank those members of the community who assisted in this investigation," said the OPP.
Barrie Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Truth Tracker | Fact checks and analysis of the English-language federal leaders' debate
With 11 days left to go until election day, leaders of the five major federal parties went head-to-head in the first and only official English-language debate, CTVNews.ca provided real-time fact checking and analysis.
Leaders spar over foreign policy, Indigenous issues during only English debate
Federal party leaders jousted over foreign policy, climate change and Indigenous issues during Thursday's English-language debate -- their last, best chance to sway voters before the Sept. 20 election.
Afghans sheltering in Pakistan on their way to Canada tell of harrowing journey
Afghans accepted for settlement in Canada are beginning to make their way to safety through Pakistan, where only select Afghans are being permitted into the country.
All COVID-19 patients under age 50 in B.C. ICUs are unvaccinated, health minister says
The vast majority of people who are battling COVID-19 in B.C.'s intensive care units are not fully vaccinated against the disease, and that's especially true of the younger people who develop serious illness.
Canada's Leylah Fernandez into U.S. Open final with win over Alyna Sabalenka
Canada's Leylah Fernandez has clinched a spot in the U.S. Open final with a win over Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.
Truth Tracker: Claims of a capital gains tax on home sales
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is accusing the Liberals of planning to impose a capital gains tax on people who sell their homes, but Justin Trudeau says it’s not true. Truth Tracker Richard Madan looks at the facts.
'A lot of tears': Albertans react after hundreds of surgeries cancelled due to COVID-19 pressures
After waiting a year for surgery for her seven-year-old son, Rhonda Vance says the surgeon broke the news to her this week that it had been cancelled.
Known white nationalists, far-right groups among election protest organizers, expert says
An expert with the Canadian Anti-Hate Network says several of the people organizing and attending protests at Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau’s campaign events are members of non-partisan far-right groups that have been staging anti-lockdown and anti-mask protests since the beginning of the pandemic.
Truth Tracker | Do NDP claims that greenhouse gas emissions have grown under Trudeau stand up?
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Justin Trudeau’s Liberals have overseen a growth in greenhouse gas emissions, rather than the cuts they promised, and Canada is now the worst among G7 nations. CTVNews.ca digs in.
Atlantic
RCMP investigate death of Diem Saunders, N.L. advocate for Indigenous women
Police in Labrador are investigating the death Tuesday of Inuk writer and advocate for Indigenous women Diem Saunders, formerly known as Delilah Saunders.
'Stop criminalizing our treaty rights': Grand Chief of Assembly of First Nations tells DFO on N.S. wharf
The Grand Chief of the Assembly of First Nations is calling for an end to what she calls intimidation over the Sipekne'katik First Nation's lobster fishery.
Kalin's call: Heavy rain to fall in Maritimes as Hurricane Larry passes to the East
It’s a crowded weather picture in Atlantic Canada these days. A slow moving front from the west will continue to bring rain, showers, and gusty southerly winds to the Maritimes Thursday and Friday. In the meantime, Hurricane Larry now looks more likely make landfall in eastern Newfoundland late Friday night.
Montreal
Montreal's Leylah Fernandez heading to U.S. Open finals
Fernandez will attempt to become the second Canadian to win women's singles at Flushing Meadows after Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., who captured the U.S. Open title in 2019.
Education minister condemns anti-vaccine protesters at Montreal school
The school was mourning the death a female student the same day a group of group of people showed up at the school to protest the vaccine.
Ottawa
Ottawa police officers won't be charged in death of 23-year-old man during no-knock raid
Ottawa police officers who conducted a no-knock raid that concluded in the falling death of a 23-year-old man will not face criminal charges, Ontario’s police watchdog said Thursday.
Ottawa records highest new COVID-19 case count since May
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 61 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the most yet in the fourth wave. But hospitalizations from the disease remain low.
Toronto
Ontario woman says neighbours' abandoned house infested with bugs, overgrown weeds
An Ontario woman says her neighbours' house that has been vacant for three years is now overgrown with weeds, has a raccoon problem and is infested with insects.
Who actually gets Sept. 30 off this year in Ontario?
With Ontario confirming that Sept. 30 will not be a provincial statutory holiday, many people are wondering if they get the day off work.
Kitchener
'Not worth the risk': New report breaks down high cost of COVID-19 hospitalizations
A new report shows a hospital stay due to a COVID-19 infection can come with a big price tag.
'It's more like a poison': Experts, equestrians warn against using horse dewormer to treat COVID-19
Ivermectin is a drug used to treat parasites in mainly horses and cattle, but misinformation about the dewormer has attracted a different type of herd – people who believe it can prevent COVID-19.
Police respond to reports of a man with a firearm at mall near Fairway Road
Waterloo regional police responded to reports of man with a firearm at a mall in Kitchener on Thursday afternoon.
Windsor
Windsor-Essex hospitals set vaccination deadline for workers
Local hospital workers are facing a vaccine ultimatum.
'We don’t have time. Our loved ones are dying': Walpole Island officials and residents to discuss opioid crisis
Residents of Walpole Island First Nation are meeting Thursday to discuss a new approach to the ongoing opioid crisis.
Police search for 'armed and dangerous' assault suspect
Windsor police are searching for a suspect wanted for allegedly choking a victim and brandishing a firearm during an argument Wednesday night.
London
'I wouldn’t call me a hero': says Goderich, Ont. man who rescued young girl
A Goderich man is being hailed as “a hero” after pulling a seven-year-old girl to shore, after her and her inflatable beach toy drifted away from shore.
New community garden helps London’s marginalized
A new community garden in London is helping people that wouldn’t otherwise have access to fresh vegetables.
Two in hospital following crash in Central Elgin
Two people have been taken to the hospital after a fire truck and passenger vehicle collided at a Central Elgin intersection Thursday.
Northern Ontario
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury murder suspect arrested following convenience store robbery
Greater Sudbury Police have arrested first-degree murder suspect Kyle Smith, following a K9 track in the area of Falconbridge Road on Thursday evening.
-
Students back on campus at Nipissing University and Canadore College
After a year of virtual learning, in-person classes have resumed at Nipissing University and Canadore College .
-
Raising awareness about Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder in Timmins
On International Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Awareness Day in Timmins, officials with the Children's Treatment Centre said most people in the community know quite a bit about autism, but most don't know a lot about FASD.
Winnipeg
City alleges former CAO invented land deal to cover up bribe in police HQ project
The City of Winnipeg is suing former CAO Phil Sheegl and two dozen other defendants over the construction of the downtown Winnipeg police headquarters that went tens of millions of dollars over budget.
INTERACTIVE: CTV Winnipeg's federal leaders' debate digital panel
The leaders of five major federal parties squared off in an English-language debate Thursday evening.
Advance polls open Friday; here is what you need to know
Canadians hoping to cast an early vote in the federal election can head to the polls as of Friday.
Calgary
Edmonton
Alberta increasing home care funding to open hospital beds for COVID-19 patients
The Alberta government announced on Thursday funds to increase capacity for the home care system to make room for COVID-19 patients filling up the province's ICUs, but no new measures to reduce the spread of the virus, and no vaccine passports.
Alberta reports 1,510 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths
Active cases rose to near 16,000, up to their highest point since May 21.
Mayoral frontrunners face off in another debate, Nickel declines again
Three former city councillors and a local business leader met to debate for the mayor's chair Thursday - five weeks ahead of Edmontonians casting ballots.
Vancouver
Family traumatized by waiting room death as more B.C. hospitals see COVID-19 surge
A Kamloops family is still in shock after the family matriarch went to hospital with stomach pain Tuesday and never came home. She died in the ER waiting room after waiting six hours without seeing a doctor.
Vancouver restaurants hiring security guards to check vaccine passports
It will cost him $30,000 a month. But the owner of Glowbal Restaurant Group is planning to hire outside security guards to check patrons’ vaccine passports at his downtown eateries when the program launches on Monday.