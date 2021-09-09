Tiny Township man disappears after leaving home in taxi

Barrie, Ont. -

Police, friends and family are hoping to locate a Tiny Township man who disappeared after getting into a cab on Saturday afternoon.

Officers with the Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment are hoping for the public's help to find 40-year-old Ryan David Cousineau, who was last seen leaving his 17th Concession West home in a taxi. Police believe he was headed to Midland.

Cousineau is five feet nine inches tall with an athletic build, blue eyes and brown curly hair.

He has a tribal tattoo on his right shoulder and a cross tattoo on his left shoulder.

Police urge anyone with information on Cousineau's whereabouts to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.