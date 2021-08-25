BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police charged a man for allegedly firing gunshots in Tiny Township.

OPP were called to Tripp Lane after a man was seen firing gunshots from his backyard deck in his neighbour's direction on Tuesday evening.

Witnesses reported that he went inside after firing the shots and left the gun on the deck.

Police surrounded the home, and the man surrendered to police.

An 83-year-old Tiny Township man is accused of multiple firearm-related offences, including careless use of a firearm.