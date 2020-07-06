BARRIE -- A watering ban will be in effect as of Wednesday for the Township of Tiny.

The ban comes into effect as of 12:01 a.m. and applies to all users of the municipal water system.

According to the township, it's implementing the ban because of warmer temperatures, increased water usage, and the lack of rain. It says this will ensure an "adequate supply of water is available for essential needs, such as drinking water and fire suppression."

At this time, lawn watering and the use of hoses for things such as washing vehicles, sprinklers, and slip-an-slides will not be permitted. Residents are also asked to turn off all timed sprinklers during the ban.

Residents will be permitted to fill watering cans to water plants.

Non-compliance with the ban could result in a warning or charge of $180.