BARRIE, ONT. -- Parking illegally at beaches in Tiny Township could result in your vehicle being towed away.

The town is getting tough as it tries to control the number of people packing onto its beaches.

Starting on Friday, illegally parked vehicles will receive a $60 parking ticket. After three hours, if the vehicle hasn't been moved, it will be towed at the owner's expense.

Bylaw also has the authority to tow rather than ticket at any time.

The new rules apply to vehicles parked in 'no parking' and 'permit only' parking zones.

Only Tiny Township residents are able to get parking permits.