Investigators say the cause of a barn fire in Tiny Township on Saturday night will likely remain a mystery.

The blaze broke out just after 9 p.m. at a property along Concession 11 West.

Firefighters from five departments responded, crews had to shuttle water in to get the fire under control.

Officials say the barn wasn’t occupied at the time and no one was injured.

Investigators were unable to find an ignition source, but say the barn was a total loss.