BARRIE -- A couple from Tiny Township trying to escape the winter weather with a five-night vacation in the sun is now warning others after a horrifying trip.

Brian and Brenda Slater were enjoying the Couples Negril resort in Jamaica when Brian started to feel ill one evening before dinner.

"He initially just went to the washroom and said, 'I don't feel good.' And then came out and said he had pains in his chest and down his arm," Brenda recalled.

She immediately called for help at the front desk, and the resort staff called an ambulance.

The couple waited 40 minutes for paramedics, while Brenda says Brian suffered a heart attack. When the ambulance finally arrived, they were told it would take them to a private hospital in Montego Bay, nearly two-hours away.

"I asked if there is an emergency room closer, and they said no - they lied - then I asked if we are going to a public hospital and they said yes. Again, they lied," Brenda told CTV News Toronto in an interview on Wednesday.

She says a nurse demanded $300 for the ambulance ride, and when the Slaters eventually got to the hospital, they were told they would have to pay $4,000 before a doctor would see Brian.

"I mean, I was devastated. My husband's lying on a gurney, having a heart attack," Brenda tells CTV News. "I'm thinking, 'I'm going home with my husband in a box.'"

As a veteran traveller and a travel agent, Brenda immediately called her travel insurance company.

"I kept saying, 'I've got insurance, I'm not giving you any money. I've got insurance."

Six hours after suffering his heart attack, Brian was finally seen by a doctor.

But the couple's nightmare was far from over.

Brenda was told she couldn't stay with her husband and would have to leave and take the two-hour trip back to her resort and wait.

For three days, she could only communicate with Brian via video chats.

She says she received conflicting information from the hospital staff, and was told he would need to be transferred to another hospital, this time in Kingston. They said Brian would need an angiogram and possible surgery, and that hospital wanted $43,000 before treating him.

The first hospital was refusing to release Brian until it was paid $10,000.

All the while, Brenda was arguing with the staff and making multiple calls to the insurance company, refusing to give up. "Every two hours for four days, I was on the phone, trying to get him care."

Brian says he's grateful for his wife's efforts. "I'm convinced that I'm alive because of who and what she is." He says they didn't care how far they had to travel, "but this should not have happened. Care should not be held for cash."

Brian was taken to the University of West Indies Hospital in Kingston and underwent a procedure to insert a stent nearly 72 hours after having the heart attack. About a week later, he was released and the couple flew back to Canada where he is slowly recovering.

The Slaters are now warning other travellers.

"No one should go through this," Brian says.

The couple says they don't blame their resort or Jamaica, but want anyone travelling to be aware of where the nearest emergency room is to your hotel, and be sure it will accept your travel insurance.

CTV News contacted Hospiten for comment but has not yet received a response.

- With files from CTV Toronto's Sean Davidson