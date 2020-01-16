BARRIE -- Did you lose your wallet in Innisfil earlier this month?

A group of grade three students came across a wallet containing cash and gift cards in their schoolyard on Jan. 7.

The tiny Good Samaritans turned the wallet in at the school, and now South Simcoe Police want to reunite it with its owner.

If you lost your wallet, or know someone who has, contact Special Constable Markus at (705) 436-2141 extension 1425 or by email.