Almost twenty-four hours after being captured by OPP at an old shopping plaza in Huntsville, a tiny black bear cub is now safely under the care of the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Rosseau, Ont.

Weighing approximately 15 and 20 pounds, the cub had been separated from its mother and was seen wandering throughout downtown Huntsville.

Howard Smith, owner of the wildlife sanctuary says as of Sunday afternoon, the cub is now more relaxed and eating.

“He's in pretty good shape, said Smith. “A pretty good coat on him, very thin and small, but he's active and feeding and behaving like a little bear should.”

Yesterday’s bear is not the only cub to have wandered off on its own this year. Over the last couple of months, approximately 45 orphaned bear cubs have been brought to animal sanctuaries in the area, a number the sanctuary owner says is out of the ordinary.

“We've not normally had anywhere near this number,” said Smith. “In past years there have been high numbers, but what's happened this year I’m not totally sure.”

The sanctuary will continue to care for the cub until next summer where it will then be integrated back into the wild. If not for OPP having caught the bear on Saturday afternoon, its chance of survival would have been slim.

“He would have succumbed to the environmental conditions--or been hit by a car,” said Smith. “The outcome would not have been positive.”

Another bear cub has been spotted in the Huntsville Area. Officials say if you spot the animal, to keep a safe distance, and call the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary or police.