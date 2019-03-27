

CTV Barrie





Snowmobilers travelled one after another along the eastern shores of Georgian Bay hoping to see the United States Coast Guard cutter, Bristol Bay, cutting its way into the Midland harbour on Wednesday, but it never arrived.

Officials expected it to be in Midland this morning but ice conditions and weather may have affected the journey.

The American icebreaker is on route to Midland to help get the shipping season started, and free the Canadian Steamship Line’s Baie Comeau that remains frozen in place at the grain elevator.

Anglers in Midland are still reporting 16 to 18 inches of ice.

“Earlier this month large ice ridges north of Christian Island prevented a Canadian icebreaker from getting through,” said snowmobiler Patrick Murphy.

The latest satellite images show those ice ridges haven’t moved, and some folks, like snowmobiler Lawrence Budarick, are skeptical that the American ship can get through.

“It’s debatable because we haven’t lost any ice over the past two weeks.”

The Wye Heritage Marina has been tracking ice-freeing for 40 years and reports that last year the bay wasn’t ice-free until May 3. It was the latest start to the boating season in four decades. The earliest was in 2012 on March 22.

It’s unclear exactly when the icebreaker will arrive in Midland, but the coast guard has issued a reminder to all ice users to avoid shipping channels. Icebreaking can cause hazardous conditions.