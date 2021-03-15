BARRIE, ONT. -- Monday marks the deadline for permanent ice huts to be removed from lakes in the Georgian Bay area.

It would seem the day arrived a tad late.

Over the weekend, emergency crews had to help multiple people who became stranded by shifting ice.

The temperatures turned mild, causing the ice conditions to deteriorate quickly.

On Friday afternoon, rescue crews picked up three men who were pushed into open water on Lake Simcoe in Innisfil after strong winds forced a slab of ice to break away.

The ice hut removal deadline on March 15 coincides with the end of lake trout and whitefish season on Lake Simcoe. Anglers can continue targeting other species.

In Muskoka, the deadline to get huts off the ice is March 31.