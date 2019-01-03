

CTV Barrie





The holidays are now over, and a new countdown has begun. Residents of Barrie have a limited time to get their Christmas trees picked up at the curb for free.

City crews will pick up trees six feet and under free of charge over the next few weeks, but the curbside program is over the end of January.

To have your tree disposed of by crews it has to be free of any decorations, and stands must be removed. If your tree is in a snowbank at the curb, it will be left in that snowbank.

Residents have the option of dropping their tree off at the city landfill – but you may have to pay for it. Any tree weighing less than 100 kilograms is free, but over that and it’s 60-cents for every 10 kilograms over.