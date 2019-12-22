BARRIE -- The window to check off your holiday list is slowly coming to a close with less than three days of shopping left before the big man arrives.

Malls and shops were packed all day on Sunday, with people braving the crowds to meet their holiday deadlines.

"We have been here since 9 a.m., and it hasn't been too bad," said one shopper.

While most are just eager to cross everyone off their lists, some shoppers admit it's hard not to go over budget.

"I think we all do," says another shopper at Georgian Mall, "if you ever added anything up in the end, but it is once a year, so might as well enjoy it."

But retail employee Jeremy Heyduk says he's noticing fewer shoppers out this holiday season than in previous years.

"I think people are reminded now what Christmas is all about," says Heyduk. "I think it's less about the commercialism and more about family."

While most flock to the shopping centres for a one-stop-shopping experience, others are choosing to shop in a much quieter environment.

"I try not to go to the mall. It's too busy, and honestly, shopping local is really important. They also support local charities, so I like to contribute to that," shopper Connie Cookson said.

Della Emms is the general manager of the Zuzu Fashion Boutique in Downtown Barrie. She says there are benefits to buying local.

"We work very hard to find unique items that shops at the mall don't have," says Emms, "we have a lot of Canadian brands. We carry everything from very casual to dressy items."

Emms adds her 50 per cent off select items are also quite enticing to customers.

For shoppers who need a little extra shopping time, Georgian Mall is open until 10 p.m. on Monday and 5 p.m. Christmas Eve. Most downtown shops are also open until 5 p.m.