South Simcoe Police is the latest force to use search and rescue technology that will help them locate missing, vulnerable people who tend to wander like those with dementia, Alzheimer’s, and autism.

'Project Lifesaver' can detect a missing person within a one-mile radius, which can cut down the search time from hours to minutes.

“Time is the enemy. The longer they are out there, the greater the risk of harm,” says Chief Andrew Fletcher, South Simcoe Police.

Project Lifesaver works with a monitoring device, worn as a bracelet by the vulnerable person that transmits a signal to receivers. Those receivers can be used by police in vehicles, attached to a drone or carried by officers as they search on foot.

South Simcoe Police will have one kit in Bradford and one in Innisfil. Project Lifesaver hopes to roll out the program in Collingwood and Midland next.

The program is currently used in 19 communities across Ontario, including Barrie where nine people are registered.

The need for the program heightened after the tragic disappearance and death of Mandy Thompson after she wandered away from her north Barrie home. She was missing for more than a year before her remains were located.

There are approximately 9,200 people in Simcoe County living with dementia or Alzheimer’s. According to the Alzheimer’s Society, 60 percent of people with a diagnosis will go missing.

“If they’re not found within 24 hours the risk of substantial injury or death is about 50 percent. So, cutting down that search time is a huge factor in this program,” says Laura-Lynn Bourassa.

The technology has been successfully used to find more than 3,000 missing persons across Canada and the United States.

Anyone wanting to enroll someone in Project Lifesaver can call 249-888-0249 or head to the program’s website for more information.