A moment in time captured 70 years ago was revealed on Friday in Orillia with the opening of a time capsule.

It was found in a cornerstone by contractors working on the demolition of the former Orillia District Collegiate and Vocational Institute.

School officials from past and present opened the capsule to the past and carefully removed the artifacts, including an old newspaper, stamps, a penny from the original construction in 1876, and even a marriage announcement from December 29, 1914.

All the items were nostalgic for a former principal. “It brought back memories, especially the beautiful handwriting on some of the hand-written documents. And the old coins, the size of them was striking,” said Ken Hammond who was principal from 1971 to 1981.

“We went from opening a box of stuff to a box of memories,” said Orillia Secondary School Principal Peter Bowman.