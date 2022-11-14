Tim McGraw, Keith Urban to headline Boots and Hearts 2023

Country music superstars Tim McGraw and Keith Urban have been announced as headliners for next summer's Boots and Hearts Festival in Oro-Medonte.

The popular festival will also showcase Canadian rock band Nickelback's first Boots and Hearts experience.

"The 'I remember whens' and the 'saw it there firsts' are something we as a company strive for and work hard to deliver to our fans year after year," stated Brooke Dunford, Republic Live's director of Booking and Brand Strategy.

"We saw it with Shania at Boots and Hearts last year, and we can't wait to create another iconic Canadian moment celebrating Nickelback alongside country music icons Tim McGraw and Keith Urban," Dunford added.

The festival kicks off on Aug. 10 with Canada's own Tim Hicks and rising star Josh Ross and runs until the 13th at the event grounds.

Tickets go on sale starting Fri., Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

Complete information on ticket purchases, artist lineups, camping and parking is available here.