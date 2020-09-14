BARRIE, ONT. -- The Tim Hortons annual Smile Cookie Campaign got baking on Monday.

Buy a smile cookie at any Orillia Tim Hortons to help support the Building Hope project.

The $1 happy-faced cookies will help to create a new Lighthouse Shelter for those in need. The facility would replace the small, outdated building and provide emergency food and shelter and mental health and addiction services.

Last year the Smile Cookie Campaign raised $47,000 at the Orillia locations. This year, they hope to more than double that, with a goal of raising $100,000.

Building Hope is a campaign aiming to raise $14.5 million for the new community service hub in Orillia. The project goal is to move in to the new facility by Spring 2021 mortgage-free.

Barrie and Stroud Tim Hortons Smile Cookie proceeds will benefit Hospice Simcoe and Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.