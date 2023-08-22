Tiffin Centre opens Flower Map for trail visitors

Skipping through the Tiffin Centre’s trails takes on a new meaning when visitors recognize what species they are admiring.

In a labour of love, the environmental education manager for the Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority (NVCA) has been making notations of where flowers are along the Tiffin trail for over a decade.

“I came up with the idea and started marking flowers on a map over 10 years ago,” said Naomi Saunders. “I started in 2009, and we completed the map in 2021 and released it in 2002.

The guide showcases the uniqueness of 19 varieties of flowers and also sheds light on their historical and cultural significance through storytelling that includes biblical references or associations with early settlers.

It’s also a mecca for pollinators as the majority of the plants are native species, she said.

So far, the feedback has been positive.

“We’ve received unsolicited messages saying ‘Thanks so much’ and ‘Loved the flower map,’” Saunders said.

The guide is available online, and there are copies in the NVCA front office area for visitors. For more information on the Tiffin Centre, visit the website.