Ticket sold in Ontario wins $33-million Lotto 649 jackpot
FILE - Saturday night's $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot was won by a ticket purchased in Quebec. A ticket holder in Ontario claimed the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 3, 2019 9:35AM EST
TORONTO -- There is one winning ticket for Saturday night's Lotto 649 jackpot of just under $33.4 million, and it was sold somewhere in Ontario.
An Ontario ticket holder also claimed the draw's guaranteed $1-million prize.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Feb. 6 will be approximately $5 million.