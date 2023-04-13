Tick season begins: Tips to avoid tick bites and Lyme disease

The end of a cold, wet winter means the start of tick season across the region, and with it comes tips from health officials about how to protect against potential illness.

Ticks are tiny, blood-sucking parasites living in wooded and grassy areas and can attach themselves to humans and animals, transmitting diseases such as Lyme disease.

Tick season typically runs from early spring through late fall, with peak activity in the summer months.

According to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU), black-legged ticks, also known as deer ticks, are the most common species of tick found in the region and can transmit Lyme disease.

While not all ticks carry diseases, health officials say it's important to be vigilant and take preventative measures to avoid getting bitten.

PROTECT AGAINST TICK BITES

Some tips to protect against tick bites include wearing light-coloured clothing, long pants, and sleeves, tucking pants into socks, using insect repellent containing DEET or Icaridin, and checking yourself and your pets for ticks after spending time outdoors.

Experts say if a tick is found on the body, remove it carefully as soon as possible to reduce the risk of disease transmission.

The health unit says that removing a tick within 24 hours can reduce the risk of Lyme disease infection.

HOW TO REMOVE A TICK

To remove a tick, use tweezers, grasp the tick as close to the skin as possible and pull upward with steady, even pressure. Avoid twisting or jerking the tick, which can cause the mouthparts to break off and remain in the skin.

It's also important to be aware of the symptoms of tick-borne diseases, including fever, headache, muscle and joint pain, and a characteristic rash.

"We have seen an increase in tick-borne diseases in recent years, so it's important for people to take the necessary steps to protect themselves and their families from tick bites," said Dr. Lisa Simon, SMDHU associate medical officer of health.

If you experience any of these symptoms after being bitten by a tick, seek medical attention promptly.