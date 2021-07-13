BARRIE, ONT -- Severe thunderstorms are on the way Tuesday afternoon in Central Ontario, according to Environment Canada.

The agency says wind gusts up to 100 km/h, hail up to two centimetres in diameter and heavy rainfall up to 50 millimetres is possible this afternoon into the evening.

Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings are in effect for Simcoe Muskoka, Grey Bruce, and south to York region.

Environment Canada advises residents near the area to be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions.