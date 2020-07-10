Advertisement
Thunderstorms possible as heat warning remains in effect
BARRIE, ONT. -- The extreme heat may be temporarily relieved with the risk of a thunderstorm later today.
Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch that could develop later this afternoon and into this evening.
The weather agency's website states, "conditions are favourable," to produce a severe thunderstorm that could result in "strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain."
CTV Barrie's weather specialist KC Colby said there is the possibility of 15 to 25 mm of rain tonight with more showers for Saturday.
With the yellowing, crusty lawns across much of the region, some rain would be a relief.
Meanwhile, the heat warning remains in effect for the following areas:
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City – Washago
- Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
- Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
- Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory
- Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
- Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County
The humidex will make temperatures feel closer to 40 C throughout the day on Friday.
A slightly cooler air mass could move into the area by the weekend, but Environment Canada said that there is "considerable uncertainty" surrounding that forecast.