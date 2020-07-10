BARRIE, ONT. -- The extreme heat may be temporarily relieved with the risk of a thunderstorm later today.

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch that could develop later this afternoon and into this evening.

The weather agency's website states, "conditions are favourable," to produce a severe thunderstorm that could result in "strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain."

CTV Barrie's weather specialist KC Colby said there is the possibility of 15 to 25 mm of rain tonight with more showers for Saturday.

Some might want to stay grounded today as a Heat Warning & humidex high of 38 coupled with a Risk of Severe Thunderstorms fly in. 15-25mm of rain is possible tonight & more tomorrow w/cloud & high 27. #ctv #purecountry #simcoecounty #thedock #cottagecountry #barrie #onwx #toronto pic.twitter.com/jCdNBv8lLc — K.C. Colby (@KCColbyCTV) July 10, 2020

With the yellowing, crusty lawns across much of the region, some rain would be a relief.

Meanwhile, the heat warning remains in effect for the following areas:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City – Washago

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County

The humidex will make temperatures feel closer to 40 C throughout the day on Friday.

A slightly cooler air mass could move into the area by the weekend, but Environment Canada said that there is "considerable uncertainty" surrounding that forecast.