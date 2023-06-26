Thunderstorms are heading our way
Stormy weather could put a damper on rush hour Monday morning.
Environment Canada is calling for a 40 per cent chance of showers this morning.
The showers are expected to be heavy at times and could lead to thunderstorms by noon.
There is also a risk of a thunderstorm during the morning commute.
The national weather agency is calling for a local accumulation of about 10 to 20 millimetres.
We're looking at a high of 22 C today with a Humidex of 28 and a UV index of six or high.
Tonight, the stormy weather will continue with a few more thunderstorms near midnight.
While the storms are expected to move out of the area, the showers could hang around overnight.
We'll see a wind of 20 km/h in the early evening and a low of 17 C.
However, once the rain begins, the air quality is expected to improve.
