Thunderstorms are heading our way

Stormy weather could put a damper on rush hour Monday morning.

Environment Canada is calling for a 40 per cent chance of showers this morning.

The showers are expected to be heavy at times and could lead to thunderstorms by noon.

There is also a risk of a thunderstorm during the morning commute.

The national weather agency is calling for a local accumulation of about 10 to 20 millimetres.

We're looking at a high of 22 C today with a Humidex of 28 and a UV index of six or high.

Tonight, the stormy weather will continue with a few more thunderstorms near midnight.

While the storms are expected to move out of the area, the showers could hang around overnight.

We'll see a wind of 20 km/h in the early evening and a low of 17 C.

However, once the rain begins, the air quality is expected to improve.