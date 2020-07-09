BARRIE, ONT. -- The extreme heat may be temporarily alleviated with an intense amount of thunderstorm activity later today.

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch on Thursday that could develop this afternoon into this evening.

The weather agency's website states, "conditions are favourable," to produce a severe thunderstorm that could result in "strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain."

With the yellowing, crusty lawns across much of the region, some rain would be a relief to most.

Meanwhile, the heat warning remains in effect for the following areas:

  • Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
  • Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
  • Orillia - Lagoon City – Washago
  • Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
  • Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
  • Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
  • Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory
  • Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
  • Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
  • Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County

The humidex will make temperatures feel closer to 40 C throughout the day into Friday.

A slightly cooler air mass could move into the area by the weekend, but Environment Canada said that there is "considerable uncertainty" surrounding that forecast.