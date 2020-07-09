Advertisement
Thunderstorm watch in effect as heat warning remains in place
BARRIE, ONT. -- The extreme heat may be temporarily alleviated with an intense amount of thunderstorm activity later today.
Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch on Thursday that could develop this afternoon into this evening.
The weather agency's website states, "conditions are favourable," to produce a severe thunderstorm that could result in "strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain."
With the yellowing, crusty lawns across much of the region, some rain would be a relief to most.
Meanwhile, the heat warning remains in effect for the following areas:
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City – Washago
- Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
- Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
- Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory
- Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
- Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County
The humidex will make temperatures feel closer to 40 C throughout the day into Friday.
A slightly cooler air mass could move into the area by the weekend, but Environment Canada said that there is "considerable uncertainty" surrounding that forecast.