BARRIE, ONT. -- The extreme heat may be temporarily alleviated with an intense amount of thunderstorm activity later today.

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch on Thursday that could develop this afternoon into this evening.

The weather agency's website states, "conditions are favourable," to produce a severe thunderstorm that could result in "strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain."

With the yellowing, crusty lawns across much of the region, some rain would be a relief to most.

Meanwhile, the heat warning remains in effect for the following areas:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City – Washago

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County

The humidex will make temperatures feel closer to 40 C throughout the day into Friday.

Another heat warning in effect today in Barrie with temperatures hitting 30 degrees again. Centennial Beach full of residents and out-of-towners trying to cool off. Smaller crowds in Orillia with parking restrictions imposed ⁦@CTVBarrieNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/VIAeVZrzGr — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) July 9, 2020

A slightly cooler air mass could move into the area by the weekend, but Environment Canada said that there is "considerable uncertainty" surrounding that forecast.