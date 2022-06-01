Thunderstorm to hit parts of Simcoe County

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for Orillia north to Bracebridge.

Meteorologists say conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms that could bring wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Residents in Orillia, Lagoon City, Washago, Bracebridge and Gravenhurst should be wary of nickel-sized hail, wind gusts up to 90 km/hr, and heavy downpours.

The storm is expected to carry on through this afternoon.