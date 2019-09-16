"I couldn't believe anybody would do that."

A town is still in shock days after someone threw a brick through a window at the Bracebridge Salvation Army and stole items from the auction window.

"It hurts the community," said Ian Robinson, a pastor with the Bracebridge Community Church. "It directly impacts what we're able to do."

The articles stolen hold very little value, but even so, many people are angry over the vandalism.

There is no video surveillance of the area and no witnesses. The store hasn't been the victim of theft in its 12 years.

A small Gravenhurst company, Duraline, has stepped forward to foot the bill to help repair the shattered window.

Local pawn shop clerks said they would be keeping their eyes open for the stolen items.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.