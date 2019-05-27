

CTV Barrie





Police arrested three youths after a high-risk takedown in Stayner.

Officers say they received reports of shots being fired from a black van in a parking lot on County Road 42 on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, three replica guns were found in the van.

The guns are airsoft with the orange tips removed and a BB gun.

Police say aiming these replica firearms at unsuspecting people will result in “a negative reaction.”

The investigation continues.