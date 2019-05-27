Featured
Three youths arrested in 'high-risk' takedown, replica guns seized
Image of replica weapons seized in Stayner (Huronia West OPP)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, May 27, 2019 12:04PM EDT
Police arrested three youths after a high-risk takedown in Stayner.
Officers say they received reports of shots being fired from a black van in a parking lot on County Road 42 on Saturday afternoon.
According to police, three replica guns were found in the van.
The guns are airsoft with the orange tips removed and a BB gun.
Police say aiming these replica firearms at unsuspecting people will result in “a negative reaction.”
The investigation continues.