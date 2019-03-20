

CTV Barrie





Three suspects are facing several charges after an alleged armed robbery at a gas station in Tottenham.

Police say two young men held up the Esso gas station on Queen Street Tuesday evening with a knife and their faces covered by balaclavas.

According to officers, they fled the station after getting some cash and hopped into a small vehicle.

Officers stopped the suspect vehicle a short time later, and the three occupants attempted to run from police.

Two were arrested while a third ran from officers, but was located with the help of the K9 unit a short time later.

The young men face more than half a dozen charges.

They are being held for a bail hearing.