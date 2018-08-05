

CTV Barrie





Police say a three-year-old girl has died after being struck by a pickup truck at a provincial park in Bosanquet, Ont.

Provincial police say they were called to investigate the crash in Pinery Provincial Park at about 5:30 p.m.

They say a 39-year-old man from East York, Ont., was attempting to make a U-turn in his pickup truck when he hit the girl, who was also from East York.

They say people nearby tried to help the girl before an ambulance arrived, but she was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.