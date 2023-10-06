Barrie

    • Ministry of Labour investigating possible electrocution at Orillia's Kubota plant

    Emergency crews attend Kubota in Orillia, Ont., on Thurs., Oct. 5, 2023. (Courtesy: Connor Earl Productions) Emergency crews attend Kubota in Orillia, Ont., on Thurs., Oct. 5, 2023. (Courtesy: Connor Earl Productions)

    Employees at Kubota in Orillia were evacuated on Thursday after reports of a possible electrocution.

    Provincial police said they got the call about the incident at the business on Commerce Drive shortly before noon.

    The Ministry of Labour was called to investigate and told CTV News a worker was injured while working on an electrical panel, and two others suffered smoke inhalation.

    The three workers were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

    The electric shock knocked power out at the plant.

    The ministry said the investigation is ongoing.

