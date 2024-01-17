Three-vehicle crash in Clearview sends one to GTA hospital

A horrific crash has sent one driver to hospital in Toronto.

The collision occurred between three vehicles on Highway 26 between Rainbow Valley Road and Strongville Road in Springwater at around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

When emergency services arrived, one vehicle was engulfed in flames.

“Clearview Fire Services were on scene to help remove the driver from the car,” said Huronia West Ontario Provincial Police Const. Lindsay Griffin.

The driver was sent to a Toronto trauma centre, she said.

Two other drivers suffered minor injuries and were not hospitalized.

One police officer, who was attempting to control the fire before fire services arrived, went to hospital for smoke inhalation and was later released.

Traffic specialists were on scene to investigate the collision.

Highway 26 was opened at 10:40 p.m.