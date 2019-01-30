Featured
Three vehicle collision in Barrie sends one to hospital
A car sits mangled in the snow after a multi-vehicle collision in Barrie, Ont. on Wed. Jan. 30, 2019 (CTV News/ Krista Sharpe)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, January 30, 2019 1:45PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 30, 2019 3:36PM EST
One person suffered minor injuries after a multi-vehicle collision in Barrie on Wednesday morning.
Police say one of the vehicles allegedly ran the red light at the intersection of Essa Road and Anne Street causing a three-vehicle crash.
Traffic was snarled in the area while crews cleaned up the mess.
The driver that allegedly ran the red light has been charged with careless driving.
Police are investigating.