Three teens arrested after joyride in allegedy stolen vehicle
Published Monday, January 6, 2020 12:28PM EST Last Updated Monday, January 6, 2020 1:11PM EST
Police arrest three teens accused of stealing this vehicle and taking it on a joyride. (Supplied)
BARRIE -- Three teens out for a joyride in Orangeville in an allegedly stolen vehicle are facing charges.
Caledon OPP arrested two 17-year-olds from Aurora and a 16-year-old from Newmarket following reports of an erratic driver.
One teen was arrested at the scene while police say the other two ran but were captured a short time later.
The teens are charged with various offences, including possession of stolen property and possession of break-in equipment.
Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact Caledon OPP.