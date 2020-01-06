BARRIE -- Three teens out for a joyride in Orangeville in an allegedly stolen vehicle are facing charges.

Caledon OPP arrested two 17-year-olds from Aurora and a 16-year-old from Newmarket following reports of an erratic driver.

One teen was arrested at the scene while police say the other two ran but were captured a short time later.

The teens are charged with various offences, including possession of stolen property and possession of break-in equipment.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact Caledon OPP.