BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie police are on the hunt for three suspects after a truck slammed into a house on Tuesday.

Officers say they detained one person but that two men and a woman ran from the crash on Leacock Drive.

Police say the truck was travelling at high speeds when it hit a tree and then crashed into the house, becoming lodged between the exterior wall and a parked car.

According to police, the house sustained significant damage.

No one inside the home was injured.

Police say the 42-year-old Gravenhurst man who was detained is facing drug-related charges, along iwth possession of a prohibited weapon.

