Three suspects on the loose after truck smashes into Barrie house
Police launch an investigation after a truck crashes into a house on Leacock Drive in Barrie, Ont., on Tues., June 9, 2020. (Jim Holmes/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie police are on the hunt for three suspects after a truck slammed into a house on Tuesday.
Officers say they detained one person but that two men and a woman ran from the crash on Leacock Drive.
Police say the truck was travelling at high speeds when it hit a tree and then crashed into the house, becoming lodged between the exterior wall and a parked car.
According to police, the house sustained significant damage.
No one inside the home was injured.
Police say the 42-year-old Gravenhurst man who was detained is facing drug-related charges, along iwth possession of a prohibited weapon.
This is a developing story that CTV News will continue to follow and provide updates as they become available.