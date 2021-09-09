Three Simcoe County women cash in winning lottery tickets
Three Simcoe County women are celebrating after each won with their lottery encore numbers.
Lorraine Pelletier and Roberta Wilkinson will split their $100,000 prize on the Lotto Max ticket they purchased at Daisy Mart on Vinden Street in Midland.
The two Midland women won by matching six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the March 26, 2021, draw.
BARRIE WOMAN WINS WITH ENCORE
And a Barrie woman turned her $1 encore purchase into $100,000 when she matched six of seven numbers in the exact order with her Lotto 6/49 ticket.
Cheryl Ryerse purchased her winning ticket at Shoppers Drug Mart on Essa Road in Barrie.
She won in the May 12, 2021, draw.
CLAIMING YOUR LOTTERY PRIZE
Lottery winners with prizes over $50,000 need to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss claiming their winnings.
Those who win up to $49,999.90 should continue to submit by mail to receive their prize.
Barrie Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases as more students return to class
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Boiling point': Alberta doctors warn of health system collapse as COVID-19 cases climb
Alberta's health-care system is on the verge of collapse, warns a group of physicians who are pleading with the government to strengthen public health measures to fend off a relentless fourth wave of COVID-19.
What stood out to political analysts at the French-language leaders' debate
Candidates went after the election front-runners at the French-language debate, pushing the Liberal and Conservative leaders on their platforms.
RCMP investigate death of Diem Saunders, N.L. advocate for Indigenous women
Police in Labrador are investigating the death Tuesday of Inuk writer and advocate for Indigenous women Diem Saunders, formerly known as Delilah Saunders.
Scores of Westerners, including Canadians, fly out of Kabul
Some 200 foreigners, including Americans and Canadians, flew out of Afghanistan on an international commercial flight from Kabul airport on Thursday, the first such large-scale departure since U.S and foreign forces concluded their frantic withdrawal at the end of last month.
BREAKING | Supreme Court won't hear bail appeal from fashion mogul Peter Nygard
The Supreme Court of Canada won't hear a bail appeal from a Canadian fashion mogul who is facing trafficking and racketeering charges in the United States.
Canadian hospitals spend $23,000 on typical COVID-19 patient, report finds
Canadian hospitals spent nearly $1 billion caring for patients with COVID-19, with the average cost per patient being $23,000.
The strangers who fell in love when 9/11 diverted their flight
Twenty years ago, a couple fell in love after their flight was diverted to Gander, N.L. after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Key takeaways from the official French-language leaders' debate
Five federal party leaders debated mandatory vaccinations, snap elections and climate change in the first of two official election debates on Wednesday evening. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the main takeaways from the French-language debate.
Hurricane Larry heading to Newfoundland, premier to hold storm briefing Thursday
Hurricane Larry is on track to sweep across eastern Newfoundland on Friday, bringing waves, rain and possibly coastal flooding.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia to move into Phase 5 on Sept. 15, announces proof of vaccination policy
Nova Scotia will move into Phase 5 of the province's COVID-19 reopening plan on Sept. 15, lifting mandatory masking and gathering limits, Premier Tim Houston announced Wednesday.
-
How a plane diverted to Newfoundland on Sept. 11 forged a 20-year friendship
Every Friday evening, Steve Badcock pours himself a drink and flips open his laptop to video chat with a close friend he met because of a terrorist attack in New York City and its ripple effect across the skies.
-
Hurricane Larry heading to Newfoundland, premier to hold storm briefing Thursday
Hurricane Larry is on track to sweep across eastern Newfoundland on Friday, bringing waves, rain and possibly coastal flooding.
Montreal
-
Quebec Premier Francois Legault gives tacit support to Conservative Erin O'Toole
Premier François Legault gave a tacit endorsement Thursday to Conservative leader Erin O'Toole, the only one of the federal party leaders he says is open to Quebec's demands.
-
Quebec adds 703 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations spike
Quebec added 703 new coronavirus cases and one death in its Thursday update.
-
Montreal MP condemns 'cowardly' racist graffiti on campaign sign
Advocates are sounding the alarm over racist graffiti discovered on a campaign sign for a Pierrefonds-Dollard parliamentary candidate.
Ottawa
-
Public Health Ontario reports 72 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa
Ontario health officials are reporting 72 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Thursday.
-
Car crashes into home in Kingston
Police say the vehicle's occupants fled the scene after it crashed through the wall of a home
-
Head of emergency services Anthony Di Monte retiring
The man who shepherded the city of Ottawa’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout is retiring on Oct. 29, it was announced Thursday.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases as more students return to class
Health officials in Ontario are reporting close to 800 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday as more students across the province return to the classroom.
-
Many students in Ontario's largest boards head back to class today
Students in some of Ontario's largest school boards head back to class today amid a fourth wave of COVID-19.
-
Sept. 30 will not be a provincial statutory holiday in Ontario, government confirms
Ontario will not make Sept. 30, National Truth and Reconciliation Day, a provincial statutory holiday, the government confirms.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases as more students return to class
Health officials in Ontario are reporting close to 800 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday as more students across the province return to the classroom.
-
Police issue warning after two students lose $150K in international wire-transfer scam
Waterloo regional police are warning the East Asian community after reports of international wire-transfer extortion scams that saw two victims lose a combined $150,000.
-
Woman charged with allegedly stealing $16,500 from employer: Guelph police
A Puslinch woman has been arrested in connection with a hefty theft from a business in Guelph.
Windsor
-
Windsor-Essex has highest COVID-19 per cent positivity in Ontario
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 73 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death.
-
City asking for feedback on reimagined Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex
Windsor City Council wants to hear from residents about plans for transforming and modernizing Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex.
-
Windsor man plans to buy car for his wife with lotto win
A Windsor man says he plans on investing and buying a car for his wife with his $75,793 Lotto 6/49 win.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases as more students return to class
Health officials in Ontario are reporting close to 800 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday as more students across the province return to the classroom.
-
Western affiliated professor contends she’ll be 'fired' for not getting vaccinated
A professor at an affiliate institution of London, Ontario’s Western University says she is about to be dismissed for not getting two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine
-
Ontario prepares to launch digital ID program and here's how it works
Ontario is preparing to launch a digital identification program in the coming months, meaning people will no longer need to carry a physical driver’s licence or health card.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins police charge 10 people, seize more than $50K in drugs
Ten people have been charged and more than $50,000 in drugs were seized following a drug bust in the Timmins area, police said.
-
Group of childhood friends wins $1 million in lottery
A small group of Ontario women who have been friends since elementary school is splitting a big lottery win.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases as more students return to class
Health officials in Ontario are reporting close to 800 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday as more students across the province return to the classroom.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Supreme Court won't hear bail appeal from fashion mogul Peter Nygard
The Supreme Court of Canada won't hear a bail appeal from a Canadian fashion mogul who is facing trafficking and racketeering charges in the United States.
-
New tenant found for Esplanade Riel Bridge
A new tenant for the Esplanade Riel Bridge has been found and this time it will not be a restaurant.
-
Scores of Westerners, including Canadians, fly out of Kabul
Some 200 foreigners, including Americans and Canadians, flew out of Afghanistan on an international commercial flight from Kabul airport on Thursday, the first such large-scale departure since U.S and foreign forces concluded their frantic withdrawal at the end of last month.
Calgary
-
Alberta reports 18 COVID-19 deaths, 1,166 cases
Alberta reported 18 deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest one-day count since January.
-
National database used to link human remains discovered in B.C. to missing Calgary man
The family of a Calgary man reported missing in 2019 now has some closure thanks to the efforts of a keen-eyed Good Samaritan in B.C.
-
Cost of treating COVID-19 patients in hospital 3 times more expensive than heart attack sufferers: study
The Canadian Institute for Health Information has determined the cost of caring for a patient with COVID-19 in hospital is roughly four times that of treatment for influenza and triple the cost of a heart attack.
Edmonton
-
'Boiling point': Alberta doctors warn of health system collapse as COVID-19 cases climb
Alberta's health-care system is on the verge of collapse, warns a group of physicians who are pleading with the government to strengthen public health measures to fend off a relentless fourth wave of COVID-19.
-
Alberta reports 18 COVID-19 deaths, 1,166 cases
Alberta reported 18 deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest one-day count since January.
-
National database used to link human remains discovered in B.C. to missing Calgary man
The family of a Calgary man reported missing in 2019 now has some closure thanks to the efforts of a keen-eyed Good Samaritan in B.C.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Coroner's report confirms cause of death of young B.C. actor from 'The Flash'
A report from a B.C. coroner confirms a young B.C. actor best known for his role in the TV series 'The Flash' died of drug overdose at the age of 16.
-
Body found during investigation at house fire in Coquitlam: RCMP
Mounties are investigating a house fire in Coquitlam where a body was found inside the residence.
-
'Unforgivable': Average of 2.4 black bears killed daily by B.C. conservation officers in August
Dozens of black bears were killed in B.C. last month by conservation officers after what officials say was a busy time with thousands of calls.