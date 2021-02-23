BARRIE, ONT. -- Courthouses in Barrie, Bradford and Orillia will remain closed until at least Wednesday after a staff member at the Barrie courthouse tested positive for a COVID-19 variant of concern (VoC) last week.

The health unit did not issue the closures; however, the Ministry of the Attorney General said it was taking "this cautious action give the unprecedented nature of the matter."

The ministry closed the courthouses on Thursday after the VoC was identified, along with five potential high-risk cases.

The ministry said staff might have travel between the Simcoe County courthouses, raising the risk of potential exposure.

Public health advised the high-risk individuals be retested for the virus on Monday, so the ministry has closed the courthouses until the results are confirmed.

Any court proceedings that were scheduled at these courthouses will proceed virtually.