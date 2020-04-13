BARRIE -- Three seniors died of COVID-19 over the weekend in Simcoe County, bringing the region's total number of deaths to eight.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) reported on Monday, the total case count is 151 for the area, an increase of 10 cases since Saturday.

SMDHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Charles Gardner says only two of the new cases are travel-related, proving the importance of social distancing as community-acquired cases continue to rise.

Dr. Gardner says three of the new cases are among seniors at the Bradford Valley Community Care long-term facility, one of whom is hospitalized.

The Bradford facility has a total of 23 confirmed cases among its residents, along with five team members who are recovering in self-isolation at home, according to a statement from the facility operator, Sienna Living.

To date, 62 people have recovered in Simcoe Muskoka of COVID-19.

151 cases confirmed in the region with nearly half recovered from COVID-19. A total of 8 people have died⁦ ⁦@CTVBarrieNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/DcXg96hyjk — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) April 13, 2020

Provincially, there are 421 new cases on Monday and 17 new deaths.

That brings the province to a total of 7,470 cases, including 291 deaths and 3,357 cases that have been resolved.

It's an increase of six per cent over Sunday's total, continuing a relatively low growth rate over the past several days.

The number of patients in hospital -- 760 -- rose slightly, but rates of patients in intensive care and on ventilators remained relatively stable.

Premier Doug Ford expressed frustration last week that Ontario has been testing for COVID-19 well below its capacity of 13,000 a day.

And while the province has said it will do 8,000 tests daily by Wednesday, just over 5,000 were completed in the last 24 hours.

There have been at least 89 COVID-19 outbreaks reported in long-term care homes across the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2020.

With files from CTV Barrie