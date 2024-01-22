Three pickup trucks stolen overnight in Barrie

Three Barrie residents woke up realizing that their pickup trucks had been stolen.

In a span of less than two hours, Barrie Police Service was contacted by the three owners - all drivers of Ford F-150s - who reported that their trucks were no longer in their driveways, even though they still had their key fobs.

The first stolen truck is a red 2022 King Ranch model, the second is a 2022 blue model, and the third is a 2023 black model.

According to Barrie police, two of the thefts occurred near the East Bayfield Community Centre, while the third happened just southeast of Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.

Police add that Ram trucks, Toyota Highlanders and Lexus RX models are the other vehicles that thieves in the Barrie area have targeted.

It is recommended that all owners park their vehicles in locked garages and secure their key fobs away from the front door area. Steering locks, tracking devices, and security cameras are also recommended.

Witnesses of stolen vehicles are encouraged to call police immediately.