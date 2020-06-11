BARRIE, ONT. -- It was an eventful evening on the water as the storm picked up on Wednesday evening.

The strong wind gusts and torrential rain seemingly caught some people on the lake by surprise.

Barrie police were called to rescue two women out in a raft off Centennial Beach, apparently without life jackets.

Police say the women were spotted about 150 metres from shore and were unable to paddle back.

Four people who were on a private boat at the Barrie Marina offered to help with the rescue.

The women, ages 21 and 18, were safely rescued.

Officers say while they were making their way back, they learned a kiteboarder was in distress off Johnson Beach.

The four individuals helped police rescue the 37-year-old man with his kiteboard.

Barrie police extended gratitude for the actions of the four people who helped with the rescues, saying, "Their quick actions and willingness to help are to be commended, and the Barrie Police Service is exceptionally appreciative of their assistance."