BARRIE, ONT. -- The York Regional Police Marine Unit rescued three boaters who ended up in the water after their boat capsized on Lake Simcoe Thursday evening.

One of the boaters was able to keep his cell from being submerged and called 9-1-1 for help.

Caller: "Our boat's underwater, we're trying not to drown."

Dispatcher: "Ok, do you have any life jackets?"

Caller: "We have the ones... they are on our necks. We're running out of time. We have no energy because we're swimming to shore, and the tide is pulling us out."

The boat tipped when the winds picked up around the dinner hour.

The marine unit located the boaters who were all pulled to safety.

Marine Unit officers say weather conditions can change quickly, creating high winds and waves. They say it's essential to wear properly-fitted life jackets, bring a cell phone, plan a route and tell someone where you are going.