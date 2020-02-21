BARRIE -- Three people were lucky to escape with only minor injuries after the trailer they were in went up in flames early Friday morning.

Nottawasaga OPP says the fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. on the 5th Line in Essa.

The 5th Line between Gold Park Gate and Centre Street was closed while crews worked to put out the blaze.

The area has since reopened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.