Three people injured in two-vehicle collision in Springwater Township

Police are investigating a serious two-vehicle collision in Springwater Township that injured three people.

Provincial police say one person, the lone driver of one vehicle, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash on County Road 90 and George Johnston Road Tuesday morning.

They say two other people in the other vehicle have unknown injuries.

The collision caused one vehicle to slam into a hydro pole.

Police have closed the area for the investigation and expect it will be shut down for several hours.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.