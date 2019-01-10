

The Canadian Press





VAUGHAN -- Police say an officer and two other people have suffered minor injuries in a crash on Highway 407 north of Toronto.

York regional police say they were called around 11:30 a.m. Thursday after one of their officers reported his cruiser was struck on the highway.

Police say the three people injured have been taken to hospital for treatment.

Few other details about the crash have been released.

The incident is under investigation.