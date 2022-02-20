Advertisement
Three people injured after crash in Springwater
Published Sunday, February 20, 2022 7:30PM EST Last Updated Sunday, February 20, 2022 7:32PM EST
Emergency crews work to extricate three people following multi-vehicle crash
Three people are in hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Springwater Sunday afternoon.
According to fire officials the crash happened on George Johnstone Rd near County Road 90 just before 6 p.m.
Police have not provided details on the cause of the crash or the severity of those injured.
George Johnstone Rd and a stretch of County Road 90 remains closed for the police investigation.