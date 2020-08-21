BARRIE, ONT. -- Three people, including one child, were taken to the hospital after two boats collided on Pigeon River in Kawartha Lakes.

Police say nine people in total were on board the vessels when the crash happened on Thursday afternoon, north of Peace Road.

Police say the two adults and one child suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A 66-year-old Omemee resident is charged with careless operation of a vessel.