Twisted metal is all that’s left of a Volkswagen Jetta after a head-on collision with a pickup truck in Innisfil that sent six people, including three children, to hospital on Wednesday morning.

Police are starting to piece together how the two severely damaged vehicles came to rest in a ditch off the 9th Line around 10:30 a.m. “It would appear that one of the vehicles crossed the centre line and struck the other vehicle,” said South Simcoe Police Sgt. Deborah Smith. “We don’t have any suspicions that alcohol was involved. As far as speed, we’re not sure. Our traffic unit is investigating, and that will be determined.”

The driver of the Jetta, a 23-year-old Innisfil man, and his 27-year-old female passenger from Barrie had to be freed from their seats and airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with critical injuries. Police said late this afternoon that both are now in serious, but stable condition.

Two girls, ages two and eight, were also in the car, police say the eight-year-old girl is in serious, but stable condition at a Toronto trauma centre while the toddler suffered only minor injuries and has been released.

A 50-year-old Innisfil man who was driving the F-150 pickup truck and his 16-year-old passenger were treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital.

Police are continuing the investigation and ask anyone with information to contact them.

The 9th Line was closed in both directions between the 10th Sideroad and Yonge Street for several hours. It has since reopened.