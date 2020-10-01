BARRIE, ONT. -- Orillia OPP says officers seized cocaine, Fentanyl and cash and charged three people in Barrie as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Police arrested a 21-year-old Orillia man, a 36-year-old Orillia woman and a 21-year-old Barrie man in a Dunlop Street restaurant parking lot Wednesday afternoon.

The three individuals face several charges, including possessing drugs for the purposes of trafficking.

Two of the accused were released, while police held the 21-year-old Orillia man for a bail hearing.