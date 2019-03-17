

CTV Barrie





Multiple charges have been laid after an alleged armed robbery in Huntsville on Sunday morning.

Police responded to a business located on King William Street just before 1:30 a.m.

Two suspects entered the business and assaulted the employee before fleeing the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Tatum Ogden, 32-years old; Jordan Morrow, 28-years-old, and Sukhpreet Singh, 24-years-old; have all been charged with multiple charges including Possession of Imitation Weapon for Dangerous Purpose and Robbery using a firearm.

All three were held in custody for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.