Three people face drug-related charges after traffic stop in Orillia
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 2, 2019 11:13AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 2, 2019 1:31PM EDT
Provincial police say a traffic stop has led to several drug-trafficking charges in Orillia.
They say officers stopped a vehicle on Friday and during a brief investigation they seized a quantity of cocaine and cash.
A Taser was also seized during the traffic stop.
Police say two 23-year-old men, both from Etobicoke have been arrested and face several drug possession and trafficking charges.
They are also charged with breach of probation.
Police say a 31-year-old woman from Severn Township has been charged with drug possession.