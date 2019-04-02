

The Canadian Press





Provincial police say a traffic stop has led to several drug-trafficking charges in Orillia.

They say officers stopped a vehicle on Friday and during a brief investigation they seized a quantity of cocaine and cash.

A Taser was also seized during the traffic stop.

Police say two 23-year-old men, both from Etobicoke have been arrested and face several drug possession and trafficking charges.

They are also charged with breach of probation.

Police say a 31-year-old woman from Severn Township has been charged with drug possession.